Colleen Hudgins Smith

Girard - Colleen Hudgins Smith, 84, of Girard, Kansas entered into eternal rest with her savior at 8:30 A.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.

Mrs. Smith was born October 8, 1936 at Yuba City, California the daughter of Earl and Ellen Shepherd Hudgins. Colleen was a bookkeeper accountant and worked as a clerical secretary. She was raised in Yuba City, California and graduated from Yuba City High School. She lived out west in California, Arizona, Nevada, and later moved to Missouri. She then moved to Girard where she lived the past 30 years. She worked as a clerical secretary for Girard Methodist Church, caretaker for Raymond Community Home, and was a SEK-CAP driver. She was member of the Girard Bible Church and Red Hat Club. Survivors include two daughters, Robin (David) Wutke of Girard and Judy (Tom) Davis of Ft. Scott, Kansas and two sons, Kim Cobler of Ft. Scott, Kansas and Clancy Robert Duncan of Girard, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Virginia Morton.

Mrs. Smith has been cremated according to her wishes. Private graveside services will be held at the Hiattville Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712



