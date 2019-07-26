Home

Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Connie Compton Engle

Connie Compton Engle Obituary
PITTSBURG-Connie Compton Engle, 65, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 1:12 A.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar, Missouri.

Connie was born February 23, 1954 at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Illinois the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Hoop Compton Sr. Connie was a Registered Nurse who worked for the past 35 years at Nevada, Lamar, and Carthage, Missouri hospitals. She was raised in Mulberry and Pittsburg, Kansas. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's Colgan High School in 1972. She attended Pittsburg State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1977. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg and the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Survivors include two sons, Dr. Michael (Erin) McNaught of Nixa, Missouri and Matthew (Mirann) McNaught of Webb City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Halle, Claire, Maslyn, Grant, Madden, and Wyatt McNaught; three sisters, Nancy (John) Smith of Pittsburg, Rebecca (Rick) Casey of Grove, Oklahoma, and Catherine (Allan) Henderson of Topeka, and four brothers, Thomas (Sharon) Compton Jr. of Pittsburg, William (Hwa Cha) Compton of Ruskin, Florida, Stephen (Dorothy) Compton of Lake Winnebago, Missouri, and Michael (Mary) Compton of Kansas City, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, Kansas with Father Jerome Spexarth and Father Lee Yoakam as the celebrants. Burial will be at Rosebank Cemetery in Mulberry, Kansas. Rosary will be said at 6 P.M. Friday at Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 7 P.M. The family suggests memorials to the PSU Nursing Scholarship Fund or the Mulberry Funeral Dinner Fund. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on July 26, 2019
