Craig Alan Marquardt
Craig Alan Marquardt, 63 of Paola, KS passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Medicalodges in Paola, KS. He was born on August 11, 1957, the son of Alan and Lavon (Price) Marquardt.
Craig had previously worked for the county and at a meat packing plant in Pittsburg, KS. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and working on his grandfather's farm. Craig was a Christian, baptized on April 6, 1958. He also enjoyed listening to music and had been recognized in his school years for his performance in band and orchestra. He had been involved with baseball as a youth and enjoyed sports.
He is survived by his brother; Kevin Marquardt of Fort Scott, KS and sister; Kelli (Bob) Boyce of Springfield, MO and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews..
Craig is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Friskel Funeral Home with Pastor Duane Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in the Frontenac City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials be given to Ronald McDonald House. These may be left at or mailed to Friskel Funeral Home, 230 East McKay Frontenac, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.bathnaylor.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Friskel Funeral Home, Frontenac, KS.