Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home
405 Main Street
Parsons, KS 67357
620-421-9000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Curtis E. Wolgamott


1946 - 2020
Curtis E. Wolgamott Obituary

MCCUNE- Curtis E. Wolgamott, 74, of McCune, passed away at 5:40 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
Curtis worked for the MKT Railroad and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after working there for 43 years.
Survivors include: His wife – Elsie, of the home, two grandchildren – John Mullins and Richeal Wolgamott both of Parsons, three great-grandchildren, two brothers – John Wolgamott and his wife, Linda, of Altamont, Robert Wolgamott and his wife, Frances, of Parsons, one sister – Mary Deen of Parsons
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard Lee Wolgamott; and his brother, Richard Lee Wolgamott.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends 6 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Brown-Bishop Post 704, the or the . These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
