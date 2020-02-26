|
MCCUNE- Curtis E. Wolgamott, 74, of McCune, passed away at 5:40 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
Curtis worked for the MKT Railroad and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after working there for 43 years.
Survivors include: His wife – Elsie, of the home, two grandchildren – John Mullins and Richeal Wolgamott both of Parsons, three great-grandchildren, two brothers – John Wolgamott and his wife, Linda, of Altamont, Robert Wolgamott and his wife, Frances, of Parsons, one sister – Mary Deen of Parsons
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard Lee Wolgamott; and his brother, Richard Lee Wolgamott.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends 6 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Brown-Bishop Post 704, the or the . These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 26, 2020