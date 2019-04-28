|
GIRARD-Cynthia Sue (Cindy) Peak, 70, died on April 20, 2019 at the Girard Medical Center; she had been in poor health for several years.
Cindy was born on April 4, 1949, in Girard, Kansas, to Bill and Betty (Brentari) Peak; they preceded her in death. After graduating Girard High School in 1967, she relocated to Wichita and then to Miami, Florida, where she had a successful career in business forms while becoming a state and regional tennis champion. Returning to Girard in the mid-1980s, and having inherited her Dad's love of horses, she established a very successful horse breeding operation at her ranch, while also raising her own National Champion quarter horses. In the late 1990s she relocated her horse business to Texas, buying a nationally-known quarter horse and later managing several horse ranches. She returned to Girard again in 2014. Cindy loved visiting with family and the large circle of friends accumulated over her lifetime; she never met a stranger and had deep affection for animals.
She is survived by her second mom, Jo Peak, of the family home in Girard; six brothers – Ken (spouse Kathy, Sparks, NV), Larry Martin (Deb, Ft. Scott), Dan (Diane, Girard), Dale (Cesare, Charlestown, MA), Denny ( Linda, Andover), and Chad (Girard); two sisters - Joyce Johnson (Ken, Farlington) and Sarah Kirk (Nathan, Girard); and many Peak family nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service and Rosary will be held at Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home 518 W. St. John in Girard, at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, followed by a reception at St. Michael's Hall. A private graveside service will follow at a later time.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lisa Salvador and all of Cindy's other caregivers of the past few years.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 28, 2019