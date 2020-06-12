PITTSBURG- Dakota Scott Puffinbarger, 17, of Pittsburg, formerly Girard, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence.
Obituary details and service arrangements will be announced by the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Obituary details and service arrangements will be announced by the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.