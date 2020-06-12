Dakota Scott Puffinbarger
PITTSBURG- Dakota Scott Puffinbarger, 17, of Pittsburg, formerly Girard, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence.
Obituary details and service arrangements will be announced by the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
