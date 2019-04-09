|
GIRARD-(Guy) Dale McClaskey departed this life on April 3, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Ruth (Cunningham) McClaskey of Girard, KS; his wife of 55 years, Lois Jean Covey and brothers, George and Jack.
He leaves to morn his passing three children, Vicki Kolarik (David), Bellvue, NE, Linda McClaskey, Salina and Gerald McClaskey, Lawrence. There are 13 grandchildren; Nathan, Jared, Ryan, Erin, Megan, Christopher, Amanda, Kathleen, Tyler, Danielle, Sean, Connor and Kerry and 13 great grandchildren. Also surviving is Joyce Rich, his companion of 11 years.
Dale attended Kansas State University, graduating in 1949. His career, after serving two years Army service during the Korean War, was with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service. He worked at several locations; Wellington, Marysville, Topeka, Hays, Salina and Washington, D.C. where he was in charge of the Great Plains Conservation Program. He also spent three years with the Inspector General Office of the USDA. Dale returned to Salina where he retired in 1987.
Dale loved the outdoors and felt honored to have a hand in conserving his God's creation of our natural resources. He liked to hunt and fish and his trophies show he was successful. His family life was also outdoors, enjoying family camping in his numerous RV's. He enjoyed cutting firewood for himself and others who needed it.
Dale held Life Memberships in several organizations: National Rifle Assn, American Legion, National Assn. of Retired Federal Employees, Assn. of Retired Soil Conservation Service Employees and the National Assn. of Family Campers and RV's.
Dale was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Salina and the Crusaders Sunday School Class. He first joined the Methodists in Wellington and was a member in every community he lived. He enjoyed doing things for others. Near Christmas he made over 20 batches of his famous peanut brittle to give to family and friends.
A celebration of Dale's life will be at 11:00 am Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 122 N. 8th, Salina. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 pm Monday evening at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 pm. Memorials are suggested to the Salina Rescue Mission.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2019