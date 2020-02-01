|
PITTSBURG - Dan Lingor, former President and CEO of Mt. Carmel Regional Medical Center (now Ascension Via Christi), died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Pittsburg Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Lingor was born in Devils Lake, ND on April 20, 1945 to Jean and Clarence Lingor. He was a graduate of Devils Lake High School, the University of North Dakota with a B.S. in Nursing and the University of Iowa with a M.A. in Hospital and Health Administration. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Elaine Sannes on October 18, 1980; they had one son, Christopher.
Lingor began his career in 1972 as an Assistant Administrator at St. John's Hospital in Joplin. In 1978, he became CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital, Dickinson, ND and, in 1981, Assistant Administrator at Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon, WA. In 1987, he became the first lay administrator of Mt. Carmel Hospital in Pittsburg where he worked until retiring in 2006 due to medical reasons.
He led the hospital through difficult financial times and into a period that transformed Mt. Carmel from a small community hospital into a regional medical center. During his tenure, Mt. Carmel was recognized by the American Hospital Association as one of the top hospitals in the nation to respond to changes in healthcare, winning AHA's Great Comebacks Award. In 1999, the hospital was again recognized with AHA's NOVA award for its innovative approach to meeting community needs. The Catholic Health Association went on to recognize Mt. Carmel with its highest award – the Achievement Citation – for its role in establishing the Family Resource Center.
Lingor oversaw numerous expansion efforts including the construction of the Mt. Carmel Regional Cancer Center and the opening of the Regional Heart Center. He was instrumental in the development of Via Christi Village and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.
He served on the Kansas Hospital Association Board, as an elder in the First Christian Church and a member of Noon Rotary. He spent many weekends on his motorcycle and developed a passion for playing Indian flutes often entertaining others at local clubs and nursing homes.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine, of the home; his son, Christopher and wife, Megan and grandchildren Juno and Caleb of Kansas City, and sister Colleen Nosbusch and her husband, Allan, of Bismarck, ND and three nephews.
Memorial services will be at the First Christian Church at 11:00am on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Additional information and condolences may be found at www.bathnaylor.com.
The family suggests memorials to The First Christian Church and/or Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 1, 2020