|
|
Danial J Tedlock "Danny", 72, left this earth on April 7, 2019 at Medicalodges of Columbus where he had been a resident since 2014 and where he received exceptional loving card. He fought a long and tough battle with Multiple Sclerosis and never lost his spirit.
Danny was born to Clarence J Tedlock & Beatrice Lavon "Bonnie" Ball Tedlock on November 16, 1946. He attended Columbus schools graduating with the great class of 1964. Danny was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Navy and a 50-year member of the American Legion to which he was very proud.
He worked for BF Goodrich, Miami Ok (19 years), Kansas Army Ammunition Plan for several years until working for Calibrated Forms until he was forced into early retirement in 2006 due to the MS.
Danny married his one true love, Judy Ward, on September 24, 1966. They were married 46 years.
Judy proceeded him in death on October 5, 2012.
Danny was a true Titan fan. He loved to attend his kids & grandkids activities. Before MS, he always enjoyed fishing, frogging, mushroom hunting and refinishing furniture.
After retirement in 2006, Danny had two loyal friends visit him every Wednesday, rarely missing a visit, even after he moved to the Medicalodge, these true friends never wavered on visiting. His face would light up when he would see these two guys, Dave Walden and Bill Roark. One can only be so lucky to have friends as great as them.
Danny is survived by one daughter & son-in-law, Jodie and Kendall Grant. Two sons and two daughters-in-law, Mick and Joy Tedlock, Corey and Tiara Tedlock. Eight grandchildren; Montana Grant, Morgan Grant and fiance' Antone Lero, Jaden Tedlock and fiance' Makayla Thompson, Journey Tedlock, Paige Knight, Caden, Presley and Torey Tedlock. Two great grandsons; Rhett Tedlock and Baby Boy due in May.
Brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Twyla Tedlock. Sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and John Ketterman. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Phil & Patty Blair, Danny & Paula Langerot, Gene & Kathi Langerot, Steve & Marla Tanner, Jim & the late Glenda Ward.
As an uncle, he was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Everything Danny did in his life, he did for his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Columbus Community Field or the Medicalodge of Columbus Activity Fund in care of Derfelt Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2019