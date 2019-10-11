|
PITTSBURG - Daniel Joseph Pope, 52, of Pittsburg, passed away at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Freeman Health System in Joplin, Missouri.
He was born December 26, 1966 at Pittsburg, the son of George Raymond and Billie Jean (West) Pope. He attended Pittsburg schools.
Daniel married Melissa Jarnagin in 1991. They later divorced. On June 11, 2016, he was united in marriage to Kelsi Dawn Garling at the Frontenac United Methodist Church.
Daniel worked as a maintenance technician at Sugar Creek.
He was baptized at Open Door Fellowship Church by Pastor Don Talent. He loved to fish, bake and work on cars, but most of all adored his family.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Kelsi Pope of the home; a son, Preston Daniel Pope of the home; a daughter, Chelsea Ann Pope of the home; and ten brothers and sisters, Janice Collins (Edward) of Girard, Kathleen Mishmash of Wichita, David Pope of Emporia, his twin, Donna Jean Merrill (Joe) of Olathe, James Hutchens (Toni) of Pittsburg, Lisa Hutchens of Arkansas, John Hutchens of Carl Junction, MO, and Tom Hutchens of Pittsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jeff and Raymond Pope.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Open Door Fellowship Church with Pastor Don Talent officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Sheffield Cemetery, near Arcadia. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 11, 2019