PITTSBURG-On May 20, 2019, Rev. Daniel P. Tirella, Sr. confidently stepped from this life into life eternal. "Pop Dan", as he was affectionately called, was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 14, 1926 to Vincent James Tirella and Carolina (Andriola). He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Rachel, of 58 years; a precious grandson, Thomas Marinelli; and his good friend and son-in-law, William John Flanagan. He was also predeceased by 6 brothers: Frank, Nicholas, James, William, David, and Emanuel, along with 9 sisters, Mildred (Godine), Anna (Amodio), Jane (Liaci), Rose (Maliwitz), Elizabeth (Lund), Mae (Hynes), Josie (Cagnina), Lucy (Rodice ) and Irene (Kaufman).
Daniel was drafted into the army and served in the Pacific Arena during World War II. He was
employed by Public Service Electric and Gas Company of New Jersey for more than 40 years, until his retirement.
When Daniel was 28 years old, he decided to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He often said he never regretted that decision one day of his life. He also was an ordained minister and pastored the congregation of The Italian Christian Church in Newark, New Jersey for many years, serving and loving his congregants with all his heart.
At 75, Pop Dan, along with his wife, was brave enough to relocate to Pittsburg, Kansas where he continued to preach, mentor, teach and encourage all he encountered. He loved to cook and bake. Pop Dan welcomed people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to sit at his table to enjoy great food and conversation.
Daniel is survived by his children, Linda Flanagan of Pittsburg, KS, Kathy Marinelli of Pittsburg,
KS, Jane Plympton (Ryan) of Forsyth, MT and Daniel P. Tirella, Jr. of Henderson, NV; 8 grandchildren: Joy Noga (Joseph), Nichole Dunham (Bob), Matthew Mariinelli (Alisha), Patti Marienelli, Grace Tirella, Rachel Tirella, Geordan Kaderis and Josiah Kaderis and four great-grandchildren: Isaac, Josiah and Daniel Noga and Amarii Daniel Marinelli.
Funeral Services will be 10:00am Friday May 24, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Rev Cliff Cerce officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Family will receive from 6-8:00pm Thursday May 23, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Christian Learning Center of Ft. Scott, KS. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 22, 2019