Danny Bryan Foster

Pittsburg - Danny Bryan Foster, age 65 of Pittsburg, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020.He was born September 26, 1955, the son of the late Bill R. Foster and Billie C. (Pennington) Douglas.

Danny lived most of his life in Pittsburg, KS, and worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by several children and siblings.

Special thanks to Bill and Tina Emerson for being there for Danny through the end.

No services are planned at this time.



