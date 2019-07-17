|
FRONTENAC-Danny L. Gepford Sr. 69, of Frontenac, KS died 3:07am Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS following an illness.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Friskel Funeral Home in Frontenac, KS with Pastor Murray Balk officiating. Burial will follow at the Beulah Cemetery in Beulah, KS. Family will receive friends from 7-8:00pm Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Friskel Funeral Home in Frontenac, KS.
Friends may call after 2pm Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to Danny Gepford. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to 230 E. McKay
Frontenac, KS 66763. Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 17, 2019