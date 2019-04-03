|
|
Danny L. Redd, 69, of Frontenac, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Danny was born May 15, 1949 to Elmer and Wanda (Lea) Redd in Pittsburg, Kansas.
He was a graduate from Pittsburg High School. Danny served in the United States Army
Reserves and worked in the credit and transportation department for Dicky Clay and Mission Clay for 40 years.
Danny married the love of his life Mary Bailey, on August 30, 1969 in Galena, Kansas, she resides at the home.
He enjoyed golfing and coaching little league baseball in Pittsburg.
Danny is survived by his wife, son; Jason (Amy) Redd of Frontenac, KS, daughter; Christy (Josh) Mitchell of Frontenac, KS, 2 brothers; Dave (Rita) Redd of Lufkin, TX, Don (Jackie) Redd, sister; Connie (Tim) Anderson of Radley, KS, 3 grandkids; Austin, Addison, Brynne and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers; Billy Redd and Ralph Redd.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg. In accordance to Danny's wishes, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be sent to the Boy Scouts Troop #81 and the S.E.K Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 3, 2019