ARMA- Darell Ray Baucker, 74, of Arma, Kansas died at 6:40 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Accord Senior Care Homes Plus at Wichita, Kansas.
Mr. Baucker was born May 11, 1946 at San Jose, California the son of Cecil and Dorothy Lee Wallace Boman. Darell was a retired carpenter who lived in Arma most of life. He was raised in Lamar, Missouri and graduated from Lamar High School in 1964.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Yvonne M. Knowles on May 19, 1966 at Arma, Kansas. Mrs. Baucker preceded him in death July 19, 2020.
He was a member of the Harvest Ministries Church in Pittsburg. Survivors include two sisters,
Barbara Edwards of Augusta, Kansas and Margie Gonzalez of Great Bend, Kansas and three
brothers, Duane Boman of Garfield, Kansas, Danny Boman of Larned, Kansas, and Glen Boman of Rozel, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Yvonne.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Jeff Rose officiating. Private burial for family only will be at the National Cemetery at Ft. Scott, Kansas. The Kansas Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors will conduct graveside flag folding services. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel. The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorials be given to Angels Among Us. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 24, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Connie Watts
