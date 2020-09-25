1/1
David Allen Bellamy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OVERLAND PARK, KS - David Allen Bellamy, 67, of Overland Park, KS, fondly remembered as "Dave" or "DAB" passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born on Sept. 12, 1953 in Pittsburg, KS to Herbert and Mary Margaret Bellamy.
He dated and married his high school sweetheart, Sherris Hill, on July 10, 1976 and to this union two children were born, Mary and Lucas. Dave and Sherris had recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. Together, they loved traveling to Maine, their 'Home Away From Home', and exploring other adventures in "The West."
Dave loved to help others and always had a good story and a set of tools to match. He participated in Boy Scouts of America with Luke, as Treasurer and a Troop Leader. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, and home improvement projects.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Bellamy in 1998.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sherris; daughter, Mary; son, Lucas; mother, Mary Margaret; sister, Margaret (and many other family members).
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Tues., Sept 29, 2020 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, with a private family service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 or Friends of Scouting, https://www.hoac-bsa.org/friends-of-scouting. Online condolences and memories may be left online at mcgilleyhoge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved