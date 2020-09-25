OVERLAND PARK, KS - David Allen Bellamy, 67, of Overland Park, KS, fondly remembered as "Dave" or "DAB" passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born on Sept. 12, 1953 in Pittsburg, KS to Herbert and Mary Margaret Bellamy.
He dated and married his high school sweetheart, Sherris Hill, on July 10, 1976 and to this union two children were born, Mary and Lucas. Dave and Sherris had recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. Together, they loved traveling to Maine, their 'Home Away From Home', and exploring other adventures in "The West."
Dave loved to help others and always had a good story and a set of tools to match. He participated in Boy Scouts of America with Luke, as Treasurer and a Troop Leader. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, and home improvement projects.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Bellamy in 1998.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sherris; daughter, Mary; son, Lucas; mother, Mary Margaret; sister, Margaret (and many other family members).
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Tues., Sept 29, 2020 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, with a private family service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his name to KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 or Friends of Scouting, https://www.hoac-bsa.org/friends-of-scouting.
