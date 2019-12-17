|
PRAIRIE VILLAGE - David Christopher Daugherty, 54, passed away December 6, 2019 at his home in Prairie Village, KS. David was born November 4, 1965 in Pittsburg, KS to William Nelson Daugherty and the late Georganne Steiss Daugherty.
David joined the Kansas Army National Guard in the fall of 1983 after completing basic Combat Engineer training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
In his 23-year military career, David served the Army in a variety of distinguished operational positions. He was a Combat Engineer, Airborne paratrooper and supervised the Military Enlistment Processing Center in Denver, CO receiving a variety of meritorious awards and commendations.
David served as the Senior Liaison for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Joint Combined Exchange Training for Southeast Asia.
He received an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 2006 as a Master Sergeant.
David was most recently employed as Distributor Support Manager by Fairbanks Scales in Kansas City. Previously, he was Sales Manager at Marlow White, Inc, Leavenworth, KS. In addition, he held the position of Engineering Test Technician at Ramtron International Corporation in suburban Denver, where he made his home for many years.
David is survived by a son, Cody Godshall of Carbondale, KS, currently deployed overseas with the United States Navy; his father, of Prairie Village, KS; five siblings: Mary Ann Hassler (Ken), Mission Hills, KS, Dianne Keller (Gib), Overland Park, KS, Janie DeGoler (Jay), Leawood, KS, Carolyn Ward (Scott), Roswell, GA and Bill Daugherty, Atlanta, GA.
The family will celebrate David's life with a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Great Plains SPCA or Craig Hospital Patient Assistance Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 17, 2019