David Eugene Garard
CHANUTE- David Eugene Garard, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, KS.
Family and friends are invited to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 pm - 8 pm for a visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital via the Mirza Shrine Center in Pittsburg and these may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Wall Funeral Home - Parsons
112 North 26th Street
Parsons, KS 67357
(620) 421-2280
