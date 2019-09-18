|
|
David Harold Hadley Sr. , 63, of Pittsburg, Kansas, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born August 4, 1956 in Burtonwood, England the son of Irving and Shirley (Ledford) Hadley.
He married Carol Erickson on September 25, 1982 at Lakeside Park in Pittsburg, Kansas, she resides at the home.
David served in the United States Army for 10 years. He worked as a laborer for a Factory Company, was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Carol Hadley, son; David Hadley Jr. of Pittsburg, Kansas, daughter; Tanya (David) Osburn of Arma, Kansas, brother; Michael Hadley of Glen Burnie, Maryland, sister; Donna Hadley (Russ McBryde) Ness City, Kansas, 3 grandchildren; Paige, Derek, Courtney Osburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Peter Hadley.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 6-8 p.m. on September 20, 2019 at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Hadley family would like to invite family and friends to Holiday Lanes Bowling Alley for fellowship following the service on Saturday.
Friends may leave condolences online at our website www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 18, 2019