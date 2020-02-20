|
GIRARD - David L. Askins, 61, of Girard, died at 11:35 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
David was born July 26, 1958 in Wichita, the son of Cleo and Esther (Hudson) Askins.
David and his family moved to Girard in 1959 and he attended New Hope Services School in Pittsburg. David later worked as a painter at New Hope.
David received recognition for participating in Special Olympics for 25 years and is named in the Hall of Fame.
David enjoyed weekly bowling with Jim and John, riding his bicycle, attending church, and playing on his computer.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Girard but he attended the Lighthouse Tabernacle in Pittsburg. David attended the Faith and Light group at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pittsburg.
David is survived by a sister, Maxine Garner, of Girard; his nephews, Eddie Garner, and his wife, Leslie, of Girard, Greg Garner of Girard, and Kurt Garner, and his wife, Zarha, of Indonesia; numerous great-nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clifford Askins.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday at the Girard Cemetery with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. Burial will follow the services.
Friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Thursday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics or the Lighthouse Tabernacle and these may be left at the service or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 20, 2020