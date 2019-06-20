|
FRONTENAC, KS – David M. Gee, 61, of Frontenac, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home of an illness.
He was born February 11, 1958 in Wichita, KS. He had been a resident of Frontenac for 38 years, moving from Pittsburg, KS. He was a graduate of Pittsburg High School and attended Pittsburg State University for two years.
He married Carol Sue Drennen on June 20, 1981 in Pittsburg, KS and she survives at the home in Frontenac.
David worked as a carpenter on construction and also owned Charlies Smoke Shop and Washington Cigar Store both in Pittsburg, KS.
Membership was held in the Free Holiness Church at 6th and Fairview in Pittsburg, the Rolling Nostalgia Car Club and was a former member of the Pittsburg Masonic Lodge and the Mirza Shrine.
Survivors include his wife Carol of the home, two sons J. D. Gee and his wife Tiffany of Webb City, MO and Brad Gee of Frontenac, KS, one daughter Jennifer Gee of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Hattie Blythe Gee.
Funeral services will be 10 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, KS with the Rev. Daryl Gaddy officiating. Burial will be in the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive their friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday June 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Friends may call after 3 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the Gee Family educational expenses for his children. Condolences may be left at our web site www.bathnaylor.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 20, 2019