MAUMELLE, AR- David M. Jones, 71, of Maumelle, AR passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born December 13, 1948 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Aloysius and Berniece Jones.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Jill Jones; son, Chad M. Jones and wife Patti; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Cade, Ethan and Luke Jones; four siblings, Mary Margaret Reals, Kathy Cattaneo, Cindy Davenport and Paul Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Rosary service will be held at a later date in Frontenac, Kansas.
