David M. Jones
1948 - 2020
MAUMELLE, AR- David M. Jones, 71, of Maumelle, AR passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born December 13, 1948 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Aloysius and Berniece Jones.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Jill Jones; son, Chad M. Jones and wife Patti; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Cade, Ethan and Luke Jones; four siblings, Mary Margaret Reals, Kathy Cattaneo, Cindy Davenport and Paul Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Rosary service will be held at a later date in Frontenac, Kansas.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com

Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
