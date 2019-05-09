|
FARLINGTON-Debbie A. Holt ,54, of Farlington Kansas, passed away at 2:05 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at KU Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 9, 1964 in Girard Kansas , the daughter of Linda and Bill Niggemann. Debbie had one sister, Tammy Orel, that she was very close with. She was married to Tom Holt for 34 years and had two sons, Jared and William Holt. Debbie was a very loving and caring person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going on vacations, her dogs, and being with her grandson.
Survivors include: Linda and Bill Niggemann (mother and father), Tom Holt (husband), William, Kenzie, and Mason Holt (son, daughter-in law, grandson) , Jared Holt (son), Tammy and Michael Orel (sister and brother -in law), Patrick and Debbie Holt (brother in law and sister in law) , two nieces and three nephews.
Saturday morning , May 11, there will be a private family gathering. Family and friends are welcome to stop by her son, Will's , house in honor of Debbie any time between noon to five. (197 West 630th Avenue Girard, Kansas 66743)
Published in Morning Sun on May 9, 2019