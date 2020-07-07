ARMA- Debra "Deb" Sue Hall, 57 of Arma, KS passed away Thursday, July 2 nd, 2020 at her

home after a short illness. Debra was born March 21 st , 1963 in Joplin, Mo to Jack and Karen (Wood) Hall.

Survivors include her granddaughter Hunter Jones of the home; mother Karen Hall of Arma, KS, son Michael Ferrell of Pittsburg, KS, daughters, Holly VanPielt and her children Christopher Wallace, Connor and Chloe VanPielt of Beulaville, NC, Amanda Collingsworth and husband Zach, and their daughters Brooklyn and Bayleigh of Weir, KS, and Shelbie Stone and husband Cody, and their son Cash of Piedmont, OK, and grandson Axel Ashbacher of Frontenac, KS, and close friends Chris and Mindy Payne and their sons Thomas and Jaxson of Arma, KS.

Debra was preceded in death by her father Jack Hall, brother Jerry Hall, son Austin VanPielt and daughter Chelsea VanPielt.

Debra was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her children and grandchildren very dearly. She was loved by so many who will continue to cherish the time and memories they shared with her. She will be sadly missed by all.

A private service will be held at a later date.



