Delbert G. Riebe, 63, of Burlington, Kansas, passed away early Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Coffey County Hospital.
He was born January 19, 1956, in Girard, KS, the son of George Louis and Eileen (Ruth) Riebe.
When Delbert was 2 years old the family moved from Pittsburg, KS, to Hepler, KS. In 1969 they moved to Girard, KS, where Delbert graduated from high school. Following high school he attended Kansas State University earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at KG&E in Wichita before moving to Burlington in July of 1994 where he was employed as an electrical engineer at the Wolf Creek Generating Station where he worked until having to take medical retirement in February of 2018.
On November 19, 1994, he and Mary Donna Fitch were married in Girard. She survives of the home. Other survivors include their son, Donald George Riebe of Burlington; Delbert's sister, Vicki Finkenbinder of Spring Hill, KS; and a nephew, Vernon Finkenbinder.
Delbert was a ham radio operator and loved designing and building electronics including building antennas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. The family will meet with friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
Published in Morning Sun on May 14, 2019