DeLisa A. Brunenn, 60, of rural McCune, Kansas, passed away at 9:14 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home.
On October 11, 1959, DeLisa Ann Estes, was born to Jerry and Sandra (Lightfoot) Estes in Clay County, Missouri. As a young girl, she grew up and attended school in the Kansas City area. When she was in the fifth grade, she moved with her family to Oswego where she attended Oswego schools.
For several years, DeLisa lived in Arma and worked for Miller's Photography and was a para for the Pittsburg Unified School District. She later worked for the Pittsburg Morning Sun and then for Cable One as a sales representative.
DeLisa and Fred Martin were married. The couple later divorced. She and Steve Brunenn were married on June 7, 1996, at the Big Spring Park in Neosho, Missouri. Following their marriage, DeLisa moved to McCune. For the past several years she has assisted her husband in their farming operation. She also enjoyed shopping, decorating, cooking and entertaining.
DeLisa will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends and all who knew her, especially her loving husband, Steve.
Survivors Include:
Her Husband – Steve Brunenn of the home
One Son – Nicholas Martin of Erie, Kansas
Two Daughters – Jill Martin of Centerton, Arkansas
April Walker of Joplin, Missouri
One Step-son – Tyler Brunenn of Fort Collins, Colorado
One Step-daughter – Melissa Leonard of Austin, Texas
Six Grandchildren – Emma Martin, Addicyn Martin, Bryleigh Martin, Jace Johnson, Brooklyn Walker, and Faith Leonard
One Brother – David York of Kansas City, Kansas
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Estes, in 2001; and by her brother, Kenneth Sharp, in 1990.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will follow at the McCune Cemetery in McCune, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to . These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home at P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 30, 2019