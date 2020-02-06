|
FRONTENAC - Delores Lavon Knowles, 80, of Frontenac, KS, passed away at 6:17 p.m., February 3, 2020, at the Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
She was born February 7, 1939, at Frontenac, KS, the daughter of Henry and Essie (Mitchum) Wente.
On August 25, 1956, she was united in marriage to Billy L. Knowles at the Frontenac United Methodist Church. He survives of the home.
Membership was held in the Frontenac United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Knowles loved to bowl but her biggest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Kim Terlip (Kurt) of Frontenac, one son, Jerry Knowles (Betsy) of Frontenac, two brothers, Jerry Wente and David Wente both of Frontenac, three sisters, EmmaJean Camfield of Wichita, KS, Mary Ray of McMinnville, TN, and Billie Butcher of Crescent City, CA, three grandchildren, Colby Terlip, Colin Terlip (Anna) and Ty Knowles and two great grandchildren, Charlie and Brooks Terlip.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Brenda Knowles, one brother, Robert Wente, two sisters, Margie Nicaise and Mardell Chesshir, and one grandson, Corey Terlip.
A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the Shriner's Transportation Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2020