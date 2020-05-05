|
|
GIRARD- DeMaris passed quickly and peacefully after a sudden illness on May 1st, surrounded by husband, Ronald and her 2 Children, Michelle and Michael. De, Grandma De, Wife, Mom, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, and Friend. However you knew her, you knew her as a fun-loving, stylish, vivacious woman who loved to travel, play bridge, and be Grandma De.
DeMaris was born in Seward, NE to Carl and Emma (Vogt) Johnson and is survived by her sister, Dorothy Ricenbaw. She was married to Ronald Strader for 52 years, having moved to Girard in 1968 to start their lives together and build a family. She is survived by Ronald, her 2 children, Michelle Risser of Wichita, Michael (Kimberli) Strader of Las Vegas, Grandchildren, Alec (McKenzie) Risser, Morgan Strader, Ashton Risser, Garrett Strader, great-grandson Easton Risser (10 Months).
Besides her love for her family and travel, DeMaris volunteered with the KMOM (Kansas Mission of Mercy) dental missions throughout Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. She was always grateful for the friendships, accomplishments, and thousands of lives that were touched during her countless hours spent with these special people.
For all those who tossed cards and learned of her stories from across a table, she was grateful for the time spent with you. From her local games, to those in Parsons, Pittsburg, and Chicopee, she loved her Bridge Clubs and will miss you all.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Girard Food Bank, or the Kansas Theta Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Pittsburg State University and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Due to covid19 restrictions, the graveside service will be family only.
Private family services will be on Tuesday at the Girard Cemetery with Rev. Renee Goodwin officiating.
Friends may call from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., Monday and from 9:00 am until noon on Tuesday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2020