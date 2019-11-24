|
Dennis A. Bowin, 73, went to be with his Lord on November 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice in Kansas City, Missouri. Dennis was born February 18, 1946 the only child of Ephner and Ruth (Means) Bowin in Girard, Kansas. He spent his first three years in Weir, Kansas then moved to Parsons, Kansas in 1949 where his father had accepted a teaching position.
Dennis attended Parsons Schools graduating from Parsons High School in 1964. He then graduated from Labette Community College in 1966. Dennis enlisted in the Navy, October 20, 1966 and served two tours in Vietnam on board the USS Coral Sea. Following his discharge in 1970, he began work for the Rock Island Railroad. He continued to work for the railroad when the Southern Pacific purchased the Rock Island and later when the Union Pacific bought the Southern Pacific before retiring after 35 years of service in the Water Service Department.
Dennis married Kay Blackburn in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 14, 1971. After 27 years, they divorced but later remarried.
Dennis was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Parsons, Kansas. He attended Gashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Kansas City. Dennis was a member of Brown-Bishop VFW Post 74 in Parsons.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, military and civil war history, working in the Prairie Flats shop and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Kay and two children. Robin Bowin and husband Phil Gordon, Wesley Bowin and companion Angela Gautieri, his faithful cat Riley Gene, a cousin that he regarded as a brother, Jim Huff (Colleen), one aunt, Beatrice Rippel, Weir, Kansas and numerous cousins. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons, with Darrell Barr officiating. Burial will follow in Hosey Hill Cemetery at Weir, with military honors given by the Brown-Bishop Post # 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars of Parsons.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m., Tuesday until the service hour. Friends may also call at the funeral home on Monday to sign the register.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Veteran's Community Project, Kansas City which builds tiny homes for homeless veterans or KC Pet Project a pet rescue organization. They may be left or mailed to the funeral home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 24, 2019