Dennis Fred Robison


1943 - 2020
Dennis Fred Robison Obituary
FRONTENAC- Dennis Fred Robison, 77, of Frontenac, KS, passed away at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
He was born February 26, 1943, at Chicago, IL, the son of James and Ida Robison.
Mr. Robison served in the Marines during Vietnam. He was later Honorably Discharged.
Mr. Robison served as a police officer. He also worked in transportation for Sugar Creek and SEK CAP before his retirement.
He was a former member of the Benjamin Fuller American Legion Post No. 64 of Pittsburg.
Mr. Robison is survived by his longtime friend, Wilma Stewart of the home, Frontenac, friend, Jeannie Beck of Pittsburg, KS, sister-in-law, Darlene Hyde of PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters.
No services are planned at this time. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS
Published in Morning Sun on May 1, 2020
