MULBERRY- Dennis L. Gregg, 66, of Mulberry, passed away at 3:08 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Pittsburg Care and Rehab.
He was born February 26, 1954, at Pittsburg, KS, the son of Clinton and Eula M. (Gilbreath) Gregg.
Dennis served in the United States Army in Korea and in Vietnam before being Honorably Discharged.
He worked as an electrician.
Dennis is survived by one daughter, Rosie West (Rhett Young) of Pittsburg, three brothers, Michael, Steven and Douglas Gregg all of Pittsburg, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.