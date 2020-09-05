1/1
Dennis L. Gregg
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULBERRY- Dennis L. Gregg, 66, of Mulberry, passed away at 3:08 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Pittsburg Care and Rehab.
He was born February 26, 1954, at Pittsburg, KS, the son of Clinton and Eula M. (Gilbreath) Gregg.
Dennis served in the United States Army in Korea and in Vietnam before being Honorably Discharged.
He worked as an electrician.
Dennis is survived by one daughter, Rosie West (Rhett Young) of Pittsburg, three brothers, Michael, Steven and Douglas Gregg all of Pittsburg, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenner Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved