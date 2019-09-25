|
|
PITTSBURG - Diana Carol Fields, 76, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 7:50 P.M., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital, at Pittsburg, KS.
She was born January 28, 1943, at Liberal, MO, to Jack and Shirley (Reeder) Burnett.
On October 5, 1960, she was united in marriage to A. Wayne Fields at Lamar, MO. He preceded her in death on Thursday, August 1, 1985.
Diana worked as a mail carrier for the United States Post Office for 21 years and 15 years as a secretary for the Civil Services Credit Union. Her hobbies included painting ceramics, gardening and enjoying Spring River. After retiring she volunteered as a Pink Lady at Via Christi Medical Center and at the Doggie Bag. Diana was an devout Christian. She was known to many as "Grandma Diney" and for having a heart of gold. She enjoyed the changing of the seasons, with Fall being her absolute favorite. She really loved the changing of the leaves including playing in them with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Ryder and her husband Tim of Irving, TX, Crystal Weatherman and her husband Tim of Pittsburg, KS, and Carrie Lee of Pittsburg, KS; a son, Corey Fields, Springfield, MO, a sister, Gail James of Columbia, MO; and 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Eddie Brand, and a grandson, Cody Weatherman.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 25, 2019