PITTSBURG- Diane L. Sprague, 61, of Pittsburg, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was born November 7, 1958, the daughter of Marshall R. and Gayle Jeanette (Bowen) Turley, at Sandusky, OH.
She was united in marriage to Bert Sprague. They later divorced.
Mrs. Sprague is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Ganer and her husband, Bryan of Liberal, MO, and Stephanie Swezey and her husband, Brad of Arma, KS, her mother, Gayle Turner and step-father, Jack Turner of Louisburg, KS, step-mother, Sandra Turley of Chicopee, KS, one brother, Douglas Turley of Nashville, TN, two sisters, Kay Montella of Gardner, KS, and Beth Edmonds of Lawrence, KS, seven grandchildren, Thieman, Ashley, Sean and Piper Ganer and Evan, Mason and Weston Swezey.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Morgan Rose Sprague and her father, Dr. Marshall R. Turley.
A memorial service for Mrs. Sprague is set for 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Pittsburg, with Reverend Mark Chambers officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at the Beulah Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 11, 2020