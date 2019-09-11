|
PITTSBURG - Burghart, Dody Lynn, 58, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Via Christi Mt. Carmel Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Dody was the second child born to Calvin Lee and Marilyn Pauline (Hale) Bogle July 10 1961 in Eureka, KS. She attended Madison and Eureka schools and graduated from Eureka High School with the class of 1979. On July 21, 1985 she was united in marriage to Brian Wayne Burghart of Yates Center, Kansas in a garden wedding with parents, aunts, and cousins present. Although this marriage ended in divorce, they continued their relationship. To this union one son, Karac Jackson Burghart, was born. Karac was the light of Dody's life and she was a devoted and loyal mother. She loved to cook and kept an extensive cook book collection. Dody was also quite artistic and wrote poetry in her younger years. She always kept supplies for her family to create with.
Dody is survived by her son, Karac (Kim) of Mulberry, Kansas; mother Marilyn Bogle of Eureka, Kansas; grandmother Margaret Hale; and grandchildren Braxton, Sativa, and Aurora Burghart.
She is preceded in death by ex-husband Brian Burghart; father Calvin Bogle; brothers Randy and Rob Bogle; and grandparents Maurice Hale and Ray and Florence Bogle.
Visitation and services will be held at 1 PM and 2 PM at Saturday, Sept. 14, respectively, at the Christian Congregational Church, 117 E. 3rd St., Eureka, KS. Interment will follow at the Greenwood County Cemetery, Eureka.
Memorials in Dody's name may be made to the Eureka Public Library, 606 N. Main St., Eureka, KS 67045.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 11, 2019