ARMA- Dolores L. Bierbrodt, 79, of Arma, Kansas died at 6:46 P.M. Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. Mrs. Bierbrodt was born June15, 1941 at Melrose Park, Illinois the daughter of Melvin and Lorraine Karsten Chippeaux. Dolores was a homemaker who had been a resident of Arma since 1978. She was raised at Melrose Park, Illinois and attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School and later graduating from Proviso High School at Maywood, Illinois. She married David C. Bierbrodt Sr. on May 12, 1952 at Melrose Park, Illinois. Mr. Bierbrodt survives at the home. She was a member of the Arma United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary where she was the Chaplain. Survivors include her husband, David of the home, three daughters, Debi (Richard) Large of Croweburg, Denise (Mitch) Tallman of Seattle, Washington, and Dori (Shawn) Pipkin of Arma, a son, David (Kimberly) Bierbrodt Jr. of Cherryvale, two sisters, Charlotte Lindeen of New Lenox, Illinoisand Carol Chippeaux of Arma, fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Bierbrodt will be cremated according to her wishes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Arma American Legion from 1 to 3 P.M. Friends may also attend. Private family burial of the cremains will be at the National Cemetery in Ft.Scott, Kansas. The family suggests memorials to the Safehouse in Pittsburg. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store