Dolores Marie (Kastelic) Kennett
Pittsburg - Dolores Marie (Kastelic) Kennett, 93, of Pittsburg, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born November 22, 1927 to Ignace and Maria (Vanderhaegen) Kastelic. They preceded her in death. She attended Pittsburg area schools and graduated from Crawford County Community High School in Cherokee in 1944. She then attended Kansas State Teachers College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce in 1948. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.
On December 20, 1947, Dolores married Melvin Kennett at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Chicopee. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2006. To this union were born 2 children – son Dr. Ron Kennett and daughter Debbie Hawley.
After graduation Dolores began working for the Social Security office in Pittsburg. She then worked for the local Postal Inspector in Pittsburg until that office was relocated to Kansas City. Dolores continued working for the U.S. Postal Service in Pittsburg until retiring from Civil Service work. In 1976, she began working at Pittsburg Sr. High School where she continued until her retirement in 1990. At PHS, Dolores worked in the front office, as a library assistant, and also as a typing aide. Many former students told her they never would have passed typing if it wasn't for her patience and help in the class. She was a wonderful teacher!
Dolores was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was also a long-time member of the S.E.K. Humane Society where she was active for many years and NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association). Along with Melvin, she participated in numerous Elks and American Legion events, as well as many bridge and pinochle groups. She loved playing all types of cards games, was an avid bowler and also enjoyed golfing.
She is survived by her son Dr. Ron Kennett (Debbie) of Litchfield Park, AZ; daughter Debbie Hawley (Kirk) of Pittsburg; grandsons Derek Kennett (Michelle) of Surprise, AZ and Brad Kennett (Katie) of Sioux Falls, SD; step grandson Kris Hawley (Molly) of St. Louis, MO; great granddaughters Caitlin Kennett, Rylan Kennett and Lauryn Kennett; great grandson Austin Kennett; and step great granddaughter Adrienne Kalehuawehe; brother Robert Kastelic (Jeannie) of Sunnyvale, CA and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved Siberian Husky, Timber, who often times was seen riding around Pittsburg in the front seat with her.
Due to Covid, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Mt. Olive Cemetery with Fr. Robert McElwee as Celebrant. The Mass will be live streamed with Bath-Naylor Funeral Home and Our Lady of Lourdes at www.bathnaylor.com
. An informal viewing will be open to the public on Wednesday, December 2 at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Honorary pallbearers are Walt Kennett, Derek Kennett, Brad Kennett, Kris Hawley, Jon Kastelic, Greg Ebbs and Jeff Hoffman. Once the world is a safer place, there will be a celebration of life to honor this wonderful, sweet lady.
The family suggests memorials be given to the S.E.K. Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.bathnaylor.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, Pittsburg, KS.