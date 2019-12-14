|
PITTSBURG - Don Boyd Barnes, 102, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:19 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Medicalodge of Frontenac.
He was born November 8, 1917 at rural Columbus, Kansas, the son of Urie and Mary Alice (Miller) Barnes. He graduated from West Mineral High School in 1934.
On December 18, 1935, he was united in marriage to Thelma Lucille Parsons at Fort Scott. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2011.
Mr. Barnes worked for the Board of Education in Columbus for twelve years and later in Pittsburg for 34 years as the supervisor of operations and transportation. He retired in 1983.
Membership was held in the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg, where he was a past member of the Board of Trustees; past President and Director of Pittsburg Recreation Department; Past President and Board Member of Kansas State Transportation Association; Past President and Board Member of State Association of Building Operation Superintendents; Member of Board of Directors of the original group that started J.L. Hutchinson Baseball.
Survivors include Donald G. Barnes and his wife, Marybeth of Ocala, Florida, Richard Barnes and his wife, Judy of Bartonville, Texas, and Terry J. Barnes and his wife, Mary Christine of Pittsburg; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, seven brothers, Charles Barnes, Paul Barnes, Homer Barnes, Maurice Barnes, Robert Barnes, Cleo Boyd, and Karl Boyd; and four sisters, Donna Spriggs, Mildred Hale, Mary Westervelt, and Mattie Hevel.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Brenner Mortuary with Chaplain Johnie Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Brenner Mortuary on Wednesday evening, December 18, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Friends may call after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy in memorials to USD 250 Foundation, in care of Brenner Mortuary. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 14, 2019