PITTSBURG - Don Elvin Runyon, 79, of Pittsburg, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born May 4, 1940 at Amarillo, TX. He was an only child of Clifford Houston and Viola Mable (Jones) Runyon. Graduated from Amarillo High School in 1958 and attended Amarillo Jr. College.
Don worked in Amarillo, Pampa and Victoria, Texas as a mechanical draftsman. Moved to Richardson, Texas and while working for Texas Instruments, he met his wife.
On August 30, 1968, he was united in marriage to Linda Thorogood. They raised two children, a son, Kerry and a daughter, Connie.
While working for Texas Instruments, Don pursed photography as a hobby. In August 1994, they purchased a photography studio in Pittsburg, Kansas, Treasured Images. The owned a successful portrait studio for 21 years before retiring in 2015.
He was a member and past officer in Professional Photographers of the Ozarks, a four-state organization benefiting professional photographers, served as Executive Director for 5 years. He was also an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, KS. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend and felt very blessed by the life God had given him.
He is survived by his wife Linda of 51 years in Pittsburg; a son, Kerry Runyon and his wife, Diana of Mineral Wells, TX; a daughter, Connie Catterall and her husband, Charles of Portland, OR; and 11 grandchildren, Holly, Heather, Jaazaniah, Asher, Cassia, Hosea, Carissa, Abigail, Eden, Trinity, and Xavier.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday (August 24) at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, KS, with Pastor Mark Wenzelburger officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Private family burial will be in the Girard Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Professional Photographers of the Ozarks and/or Trinity Lutheran Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 21, 2019