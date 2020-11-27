Don Jolley

Marion - 2/12/1928 - 11/11/2020

Marion, KS. After high school, the army, and a degree from UMKC, Don began work for the KCK Recreation Dept. His career path began when he moved his family to Parsons as the new Supt. of Recreation. From there they relocated to Pittsburg, KS, and finally, he ended his career in Salina in 1988. He also became the President of the KRPA in 1961. On the national scene he served in many capacities, and ultimately was chosen as the President of the NRPA. His awards are too many to mention, but as a visionary in his field, he impacted thousands of people at the local, state, and national levels. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Mel, an infant sister, and his wife Mary Alice. He is survived by his sister Doris Smith, his daughters Jann Fowler and Becky Barrett, ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No service or visitation is planned. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit (kara@RyanMortuary.com).



