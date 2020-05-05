|
PITTSBURG- Don Murray of Pittsburg, KS, passed away May 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born in 1938 in Sperry, Oklahoma to Eneas and Marie Eschbach Murray. The oldest of nine children, Don attended schools in Tulsa, graduating from Marquette High School in 1956. He attended Pittsburg State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He later earned a Master of Business Administration from Webster University. Don served in the US Army Signal Corps from 1956-1964.
Don married Mary Lou Fox in 1964. She survives of the home. Don is further survived by his children Lynn of Pittsburg; Leigh (Shayne Frye) of Tulsa; Mike of Olathe; Mark (Carol) of Round Rock, Tx; and grandchildren Michael Cooper, Kristen, Michael James, and Macie. He is also survived by brothers Pat (Willie May) of Temple, Tx; Leo (Beverly) of Geneva, Fl; Charlie (Judy) of St. Augustine, Fl.; Tom of Claremore, OK; and Mike (Lorrie) of Pittsburg, KS; and by sister Ann Murray Williams (Court) of Avant, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents and by sister Mary and brother Bo. He also leaves behind an abundance of nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Pitt State, Don worked for IBM in the 1960's. He moved to Lakeside Hospital in Kansas City, creating their first data processing center. He later managed information services for Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Mid-America. He left the computer industry to establish Advanced Mobilehome Systems in Shawnee, KS, before moving to Venice, FL. He retired in 2003, and moved to Pittsburg, KS, with his wife, Mary Lou. In retirement, Don was active in the American Legion Post 43 and served on various civic boards. He was a member of Frontenac's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Don enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He spent many happy hours boating and skiing on Stockton Lake. Don also maintained a private pilot's license for many years, serving as Wing Commander of the Civil Air Patrol before moving to Florida. He actively supported Pittsburg State University , watched all four of his children earn their degrees from his alma mater, and, with Mary Lou, established a scholarship benefiting Pitt State education majors. Don also enjoyed watching Pitt State sports, holding season tickets to the Gorillas football and basketball teams for many years.
According to Don's wishes he has been cremated. A private family burial and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Sacred Heart Church (Frontenac) or the Don J. and Mary Lou Fox Murray Scholarship at Pittsburg State University. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2020