Don Murray
PITTSBURG- Don Murray of Pittsburg, KS, passed away May 1, 2020, at his residence.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial is set for 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father P.J. Voegeli as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Sacred Heart Church (Frontenac) or the Don J. and Mary Lou Fox Murray Scholarship at Pittsburg State University. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
