Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Donald Bellamy


1926 - 2019
Donald Bellamy Obituary
PITTSBURG - Donald Bellamy, 93, passed away on December 4, 2019. Don was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on October 17, 1926, graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1944, served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and graduated from Kansas State University in 1950. Don is survived by his wife of 68 yrs, Carol (Pistole), daughters, Pam, Nancy, and Terri, son, Dennis, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Don worked for Butler Mfg. Co. for 31 yrs and retired in 1987 in Scottsdale, AZ. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Messinger Mortuary Indian School, Scottsdale, AZ, and a second Celebration of Life will be held in the Kansas City area at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
