Donald E. Overman, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A prayer and sharing service will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Friends may visit from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with the family present from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Memorials have been established to St. Agnes School Foundation and Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Donald Eugene "Don" Overman was born February 25, 1929, at Pittsburg, Kansas to John and Jessie (Hudson) Overman. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1947, and from Kansas State Teachers College (now Pittsburg State University), in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree. While attending college he was a cheerleader for the Pittsburg Gorillas athletic teams.
Don's first job at age 10 was selling coal that he gathered after it had fallen off delivery vehicles. He worked for the F.W. Woolworth Company from 1943 until 1967. He started at age 14, and entered management following college. He was an assistant manager in Great Bend KS, Odessa and El Paso TX. He was a store manager in Loveland CO, Roswell NM, Wichita Falls and El Paso TX, Durango CO and finally Scottsbluff NE.
In Great Bend, he met a cute girl named Bernadine Ewald in the store. They were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend on October 10, 1953. They have four children, Mark, Barbara, Chris and Donna.
Don began his career with the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company at age 38 in 1967. He faithfully served his insurance clients for 52 years. He was a sales agent, general manager, and eventually Corporate President of Lincoln Overman and Associates. He earned many life insurance industry awards, including qualifying and life member of the million dollar round table for 45 years.
Don began his political career when he was elected to the Scottsbluff City Council in 1969. He was elected Mayor of Scottsbluff in 1974 and served in that position until 1994. He was the longest serving Mayor of any first class city in Nebraska. At the end of his tenure, the Scottsbluff City Council named him "Mayor Emeritus."
Don always had an interest in transportation and air service. He served as chairman of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Board as both an appointed and elected member from 1996 until his death. Following a major remodel completed in 2005, the airport board voted to name the terminal the "Donald E. Overman Terminal."
Don was active on dozens of boards and committees that supported community, statewide, and national efforts. He frequently traveled to Lincoln and Washington D.C. to meet with Senators, Congressmen, Governors and even two Presidents to solicit programs and funding that would benefit this area.
He was extremely proud to be one of the original members of the board of Platte Valley Bank and Platte Valley Financial Service Companies. He served on the Nebraska Crime Commission for almost 20 years. He was a member of the Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club for 55 years.
Don received numerous awards and recognition during his lifetime. He received the highest award given by the Nebraska Diplomats, the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Court of Honor Award for Public Service, and the Nebraskaland Foundation Pioneer Award. He was named the Scottsbluff Star-Herald Citizen of the Year in 1990, and Citizen of the Century-Government in 2000.
Don was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with people, especially his bowling, fishing, and golfing buddies. Don is survived by his wife Bernadine, children Mark (Bev) Overman and Barbara (Ken) Miller of Scottsbluff, Chris (Vonnie) Overman of Kearney, and Donna (Kevin) Weitzel of Mitchell. Grandchildren Angie (Blake, Addison) Wilson of Scottsbluff, Shannon (Jake-Alex, Aubrey) Quible of Lincoln, Nicole (Brandon-Kael, Emmy) Smith of Gering, Scott Miller of Denver, Shane (Sarah) Weitzel of Houston, and Johnathan Weitzel of Mitchell. Brothers in law Jerome (Elvera) Ewald of Wichita KS, Marvin (Margie) Bieberle of Great Bend KS, Ron (Paula) Bieberle of Ellinwood KS, Floyd (Peggy) Bieberle of Derby KS, sisters-in-law Corrine Batchman of Ellinwood KS, Shirley Ewald of Canby OR, Mary Apel of Great Bend, KS, and many nieces and nephews, including Sandy (Chuck) Haile of Pittsburg KS, and Steve (Pam) Overman of Pacifica CA.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack and his wife Doris, father and mother-in-law Nick and Rose Bieberle, brothers-in law Bob Ewald, Norbert and Gordon Bieberle, Ron Batchman, Dan Leiker, and sister-in-law Joyce Leiker.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 19, 2019