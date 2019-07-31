|
|
PITTSBURG-Donald Joseph Rohrbaugh, age 79, passed away at the Kansas University Center in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born October 14th, 1939 in Dodge City, Kansas to Donald and Bailey (Mullikin) Rohrbaugh of Cimarron, Kansas where Donald grew up as the oldest of 6 children. He attended grade school in Cimarron, Kansas and graduated from high school in Ingalls, Kansas.
After serving in the Army in Germany for two years, he returned to Cimarron, Kansas and married Kathryn Roberts of Ensign, Kansas, who preceded him in death.
Donald attended Dodge City Community Junior College where he received an Associates in Arts degree. He then attended Pittsburg State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity and the American Legion.
On February 11th, 1971 he married Patricia Long , his beloved wife and business partner of 48 years.
After moving to Pittsburg, Donald and Patricia were co-owners of a local business for 30 years. Donald ended his career employed by ABC Transportation services.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bailey Rohrbaugh and a step-son Richard Long. Donald is survived by his wife Patricia, step-daughter Mary Kim VanHouten (Mike), step-grandchildren Larry Wayne Large (Kristy) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Lindsay Chase (Travis), Lucas Hollingsworth and Disty Lynn Long (Jay) all of Pittsburg and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister Katherine Oltjen (Harlan) of Olathe, Kansas and five brothers James Rohrbaugh of Pittsburg, KS, Dr. Robert Rohrbaugh (Everlyn) of El Paso, TX, Buford Rohrbaugh (Diane) and John Rohrbaugh (Jeanne) of Cimarron, KS.
Donald will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
There will be a Celebration of Life of Saturday, August 3rd at 2:00p.m. at the American Legion, 2815 N. Joplin Street, Pittsburg, where the family will greet friends following the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kidney Foundation or the SEK Humane Society.
Published in Morning Sun on July 31, 2019