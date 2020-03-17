|
WEIR- Donald Keith Matter, 81 of Weir, KS died March 12, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
He was born August 16, 1938 in Weir, KS the son of Lyman and Opal (Judd) Matter.
He attended area schools and graduated from the Weir High School.
He joined the United State Air Force on May 2, 1957 and was honorably discharged on May 1, 1963.
Donald was a school bus driver for the Columbus USD 493 for several years.
He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #35 of Cherokee, KS.
Survivors include two sons: Heath Matter of Wichita, KS and Bob Matter of Santa Clarita, CA; two daughters: Beverly Johnson of Wyandotte, OK and Liz Jessup of Rocklin, CA; a sister Annetta Roberts of Kansas City, KS along with 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John Matter.
Funeral services will be 1pm, March 21st, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir. Burial will follow in the Hosey Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Weir, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020