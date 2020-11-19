1/
Donald L. Payne
Donald L. Payne,
Arcadia - Donald L. Payne, 87, of Arcadia, Kansas died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Payne was born April 10, 1933 at Anderson, Missouri the son of Elmer and Opal Cox Payne. Don was a laborer who was raised in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School. He lived in Ft. Scott, Kansas prior to moving to Arcadia in 1977. He married Betty I. Taylor on January 11, 1950 in Girard, Kansas. Mrs. Payne survives at the home. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Survivors include his wife, Betty of the home, two daughters, Becky and Terry Payne of Arcadia, a son, Jimmy Payne of Arcadia, three grandsons, Samuel, Daniel, and Howard Payne, two sisters, Ruth Ann Crain of Arcadia and Dorthea Ball of Alabama, and one brother, Ernest Payne of Phoenix, Arizona, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill and Melvin Payne.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Sheffield Cemetery near Arcadia. Friends may call 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
