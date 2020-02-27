|
|
FARLINGTON, KS- Donald L. Ralph, 85, of rural Farlington, died at 9:15 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020.
Donald was born June 23, 1934 in Beulah, a son of Melvin J. and Mildred (Holley)
Ralph. He moved with his family to rural Farlington in 1944 and later graduated from
Girard High School in 1952.
Donald served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1956 until 1958.
He married Marge R. O'Brien on October 3, 1959 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in
Walnut. She survives of the home.
Donald worked as a farmer and rancher for all his adult life. He also worked for the Soil
Conservation office where he designed terraces and waterways, and at the Producers
Coop in Girard where he made bean meal and drove the propane truck.
Donald was a Christian and he enjoyed farming and raising cattle and horses.
He served on the Board of Directors for Hospital District No. 1 and the Producers Coop,
both of Girard. He was a charter member and past fire chief of Sherman Township Fire
Department and a charter member of the Farlington Best Yet 4H Club.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Marge, of the home, are a daughter, Rebecca Willard,
and her husband, Neil, of Girard; his sons, Kenny Ralph, and his wife, Lisa, of Wann,
Oklahoma and Richard Ralph of Lee's Summit, Missouri; his grandchildren Dusty
Willard, and his wife, Beth, Cashion Willard, Kaleb Ralph, Bradley Ralph, Samantha
Kidd, and her husband, Connor, and Lauren Ralph; one great-grandson, Finn Daniel
Willard.
Donald was preceded in death by a son, Karl Ralph, in 1967; a grandson, Daxton Willard,
in 2016; a brother, Merlin Ralph, in 1973.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home
in Girard with Pastor Scott Bennett officiating. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery
with military honors given by the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion of
Girard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 p.m., until service time.
Friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to The Big Flag and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 27, 2020