Donald Lee Manning

Fort Worth - (1932 - 2020) A loving father, husband, brother and grandfather, Donald Lee Manning, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was 88.

SERVICE: Following a private committal service on Saturday, Don was laid to rest next to his wife, Helen, in Austin Memorial Park in Austin, Texas.

Born on February 28, 1932 in Pittsburg, Kansas, Don was the son of Joseph and Margaret Griffin Manning. He graduated from St. Mary's High School before serving in the U. S. Air Force. Following his service, Don attended Pittsburg State University, in Pittsburg, Kansas and graduated with a business administration degree. He enjoyed sports and playing on the football and basketball teams, amongst many other extracurricular activities. He also enjoyed growing up in a small town and relished these friendships from his childhood; many of these close relationships he maintained throughout his life.

Don worked most of his professional management career for Mobil Oil Corporation in Louisiana, Texas, and Kansas.

While living in Dallas, Don met his future wife, Helen, and married there before moving to Kansas City. Together, they raised three children in Overland Park, Kansas before retiring and moving to Austin, Texas. He was a generous and caring father, active in and supportive of each of his children's interests. Don and Helen had a loving thirty-eight-year marriage, prior to her death after a courageous cancer battle in 1999.

After retiring, he enjoyed golf, watching his favorite college sports teams and many church activities. Don moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 2002 to be close to family. He was a constant in his beloved granddaughter Katherine's life, attending countless school events and was her biggest champion.

Don retained a strong Catholic faith, throughout his life. In Fort Worth, he was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Andrew Catholic Church. Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 69 years, being initiated in March of 1951, immediately after his nineteenth birthday.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but they take comfort in many wonderful memories.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his brother, Robert.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his children, John Manning and his wife, May, Laura Manning Stein and her husband, John, and Monica Manning, Don is survived by his granddaughter, Katherine; his brother, James Manning and his wife, Joan; his sister, Marilyn Nassano and her husband, Frank; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

ROBERTSON MUELLER HARPER Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations, 1500 Eighth Avenue – Fort Worth, Texas, 817-924-4233



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store