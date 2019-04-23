|
GEORGETOWN, TX-Donald Lee Terlip, age 82, of Georgetown, TX, passed away from Parkinson's complications on Friday, April 19, 2019. Don was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He is survived by his wife, Carole; children: Dawn Wilson and husband Ken of Conway, Arkansas, Greg Terlip of Georgetown, and Melissa Starr and husband David of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren: Josh Wilson of Conway, Arkansas and Decker and Ella Starr of Leawood, Kansas. Don was born July 5, 1936 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Frank and Mayme Terlip. They preceded him in death, as well as his first wife Betty, and grandson, Jordan Wilson.
Don grew up in the Pittsburg/Frontenac area of Kansas and excelled in sports throughout his school years. He won awards and received accolades in basketball, football and baseball. After graduating from Frontenac High School, one of his proudest moments was being signed to the Topeka Club, a White Sox minor league team.
He later enrolled in Kansas State Teachers' College, receiving a B.S. in mathematics in 1958. While there, he joined ROTC, and played on the ROTC baseball team continuing his sports interests. After college he joined the Army and rose to the rank of Captain while stationed at Ft. Bliss in El Paso. There he met and married Betty.
After his service he started a career at Beech Aircraft, flying drones, just as he had in the Army.
In 1966, Don began a new career with Francis I. DuPont as a stock broker. He quickly moved into management with firms such as A.G. Edwards and Paine Webber. In 1993, he retired from Smith Barney in Omaha, Nebraska, as a Vice President. After living in Texas, Kansas, New Jersey, Illinois and Nebraska, he retired to Georgetown, TX with Betty where they resided until her death in 2003.
He moved to Sun City in 2005, where he met his new love, Carole, and they married in 2006. During their marriage, they enjoyed travelling, entertaining family and friends, playing racquetball whenever possible and jointly completing a variety of woodworking projects. All his adult life, he created unique gifts, completed remodeling and repair projects and used his carpentry skills to build cabinets and finish out detail in his and his loved ones' homes.
Don will be remembered by family and friends as a responsible and committed person, with a strong sense of duty to all he held dear.
The family would like to sincerely thank the caregiving team at Tiffin House in Georgetown for making Don's last months comfortable with loving care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , www.michaeljfox.org, to help develop a cure for Parkinson's Disease.
Information on an upcoming memorial service with military honors to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio will be posted on the Ramsey Funeral Home's website: www.RamseyFuneral.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019