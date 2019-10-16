Home

Donald Lynn Rapp


1956 - 2019
Donald Lynn Rapp Obituary
SCAMMON - Donald Lynn Rapp, 63, of Scammon, Kansas, passed away at 8:53 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.
He was born August 16, 1956 at Columbus, Kansas, the son of Donald Alfred and Bertha Darlene (Thomas) Rapp. He graduated from Columbus Unified High School and was a lifetime area resident.
Mr. Rapp worked as a welder for McCabe Industrial Minerals.
Donald is survived by a daughter, Rebekah Amerson of Pittsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time. A private burial will take place in the Lone Elm Cemetery, rural Columbus. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
